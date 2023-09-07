Joe Burrow: Contract last thing I’m thinking about right now

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow declared himself ready to go on Wednesday after missing an extended stretch while recovering from a calf injury and clearing up the health question meant it was time to shift to the other big topic of conversation in his world.

Burrow is entering his fourth season with the Bengals and he is eligible for an extension that has been the focus of much discussion this offseason. Some players cut off contract negotiations once the regular season is underway, but Burrow didn’t make it sound like he is planning to do that or like he is stressing about the situation at all.

“That’s the last thing I’m thinking about,” Burrow said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I’m worried about beating the Browns right now. I mean it comes when it comes. I’m not worried about it or anything.”

Burrow said he feels “great about the organization and everybody in the locker room and in the coaching staff” and that his goal is to remain with the Bengals for his entire career. The lack of acrimony is a good sign, but everyone around the Bengals will still likely feel better once the deal is done.