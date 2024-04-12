Joe Burrow focused on getting healthy, staying healthy

Joe Burrow reports his rehab on his surgically repaired right wrist is in a good place as is his offseason training with longtime trainer Dak Notestine.

“I’m doing the rehab every day. That’s always a part of it,” Burrow said, via Geoff Hobson of the team website. “As far as my offseason training, it hasn’t really affected it too much. I’ve been able to pretty much do everything I normally do from a lifting and conditioning standpoint. I’m in a great spot body-wise.”

The Bengals quarterback is doing what he can to ensure his good health going forward.

Burrow was injured in Week 11, ending his 2023 season, and his 2020 season ended in Week 11 with a knee injury. He strained his calf in training camp a year ago which slowed him for the start of the season.

“I’m confident I’ve put all the work in I need to make sure I’m healthy,” Burrow said. “I’m continuing year-to-year to better hone that and make that more efficient. Maybe listen to my body a little more throughout the offseason and not push through things that maybe I have in the past. I’m just starting to learn my body more and more.”

Burrow is 29-22-1 as a starter in the regular season and 5-2 in the postseason, with a trip to the Super Bowl and another to the AFC Championship Game.