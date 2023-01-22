 Skip navigation
Joe Burrow hits Hayden Hurst for touchdown, Bengals lead 14-0

  
Published January 22, 2023 10:32 AM
Cincinnati has jumped out to a 14-0 lead.

The Bengals have gone down the field efficiently on each of their first two drives, with quarterback Joe Burrow hitting tight end Hayden Hurst for a 15-yard touchdown to cap the second.

The Bengals have faced only a pair of third downs, though technically only one counted. The club converted third-and-3 at Buffalo’s 23-yard line with an offside penalty. And then on the next set of downs, Burrow hit Hurst on third-and-7 for the 15-yard touchdown.

Burrow has started the game 9-of-9 passing for 105 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Joe Mixon is also averaging 6.8 yards per carry, recording 34 yards on five attempts.

On the other side, Buffalo has gone three-and-out twice for what’s been a nightmare start for the home team.