 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240507.jpg
Best current NFL rivalries
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_240507.jpg
What Hill really means by wanting to retire in MIA
nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_240507.jpg
Examining Cowboys’ hesitation on Lamb contract

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240507.jpg
Best current NFL rivalries
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_240507.jpg
What Hill really means by wanting to retire in MIA
nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_240507.jpg
Examining Cowboys’ hesitation on Lamb contract

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Burrow: I support Tee Higgins, Trey Hendrickson in every way

  
Published May 7, 2024 03:40 PM

The Bengals have had two of their best players request trades during this offseason in receiver Tee Higgins and defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

While Higgins has been franchise tagged, Hendrickson is still under contract with Cincinnati.

Quarterback Joe Burrow was asked about both players during his Wednesday press conference.

“Those guys have their business they need to take care of. I support them in every way,” Burrow said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “Both those guys have earned everything that has come to them and more. I’ll support them all the way through it. Whatever they feel like is best for their career. That’s for them and their agents and their families to decide.

“But we are here to win football games. I really hope both those guys are here next year because we are a better football team with both of them. They are both great locker room guys, too. They are going to do what they’ve got to do, but when the time comes for them to come back, if that time comes, we are going to welcome them back and hit our stride.”

Higgins has said that he’s expecting to be with the Bengals this season, despite his trade request — though he has not yet signed his franchise tender. Hendrickson has non-guaranteed salaries of $14.8 million and $15.8 million for the next two years.