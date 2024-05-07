Joe Burrow: I support Tee Higgins, Trey Hendrickson in every way

The Bengals have had two of their best players request trades during this offseason in receiver Tee Higgins and defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

While Higgins has been franchise tagged, Hendrickson is still under contract with Cincinnati.

Quarterback Joe Burrow was asked about both players during his Wednesday press conference.

“Those guys have their business they need to take care of. I support them in every way,” Burrow said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “Both those guys have earned everything that has come to them and more. I’ll support them all the way through it. Whatever they feel like is best for their career. That’s for them and their agents and their families to decide.

“But we are here to win football games. I really hope both those guys are here next year because we are a better football team with both of them. They are both great locker room guys, too. They are going to do what they’ve got to do, but when the time comes for them to come back, if that time comes, we are going to welcome them back and hit our stride.”

Higgins has said that he’s expecting to be with the Bengals this season, despite his trade request — though he has not yet signed his franchise tender. Hendrickson has non-guaranteed salaries of $14.8 million and $15.8 million for the next two years.