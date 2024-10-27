Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase give Bengals an early lead

The officials were the only ones who could slow down the Bengals offense on their opening drive of Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

The Bengals drove 68 yards on 16 plays to eat up over 10 minutes of the first quarter before quarterback Joe Burrow hit wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase for a two-yard touchdown. Burrow rolled out and signaled for Chase to find an open spot before delivering the throw.

Burrow was much calmer in that spot than he was when officials stepped in to hold up a snap while the Bengals were going with a fast tempo earlier in the drive. Burrow was upset with the officials for delaying things while the Eagles were subbing, but he was able to regain his composure.

Burrow was 11-of-12 for 60 yards and Chase had four catches for a Bengals offense that’s without Tee Higgins.