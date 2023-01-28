 Skip navigation
Joe Burrow not surprised to be back in AFC Championship Game: “Winning is expected”

  
Published January 28, 2023 01:49 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King outline what’s on the line in the AFC Championship beyond a ticket to the Super Bowl, particularly as it pertains to Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes’ reputations.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was asked on Friday whether he finds it surreal that he’s already playing in his second AFC Championship Game in just his third NFL season. He said that to him, it feels normal.

“I wouldn’t say it’s surreal. I would say winning is expected ,” Burrow said, via WLWT.

Burrow acknowledged that many outside the organization wouldn’t have expected it: They were 2-14 in Zac Taylor’s first season in 2019, which allowed them to pick Burrow first overall in the 2020 NFL draft. Then they went 4-11-1 in Burrow’s rookie year, before getting to the Super Bowl in Burrow’s second season and now getting a game away from the Super Bowl in Burrow’s third season.

“I think if you would’ve told people that we were going to be in this spot a couple of years ago, I think people would say we were crazy, but we trusted the process, trusted the organization and the front office and put together a great team and great people and got us to this point,” Burrow said.

Burrow undeniably expects to win tomorrow in Kansas City and to punch his second straight ticket to the Super Bowl.