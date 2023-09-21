Joe Burrow on practice field Thursday, still dealing with soreness

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was back on the practice field Thursday.

Reporters at the session shared video of Burrow on the field with a sleeve on his injured right calf. Burrow aggravated the injury he dealt with over the summer during Cincinnati’s Week Two loss to the Ravens. Burrow did some light throwing and stretched with the team, but didn’t do any drills during the open portion of practice.

Before practice began, head coach Zac Taylor said Burrow was unlikely to be a full participant and is considered day-to-day.

“Soreness is an issue right now,” Taylor said, via Shelby Dermer of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “So giving him some time is best. I think we just gotta keep the conversation going every day and see where he’s at.”

The Bengals will have two more practices before Monday’s game against the Rams and the Bengals likely won’t need to see Burrow to do much in either one to play. The soreness will be the bigger issue and there’s little for the Bengals to do other than wait to see how things play out.