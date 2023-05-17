Joe Burrow: Orlando Brown has been everything you could hope for so far

The Bengals made a surprising splash in free agency when they signed left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

After spending his first three seasons with Baltimore, Brown was traded to Kansas City where he continued to excel. But Brown played under the franchise tag in 2022 and the Chiefs ended up signing Jawaan Taylor early on in free agency — signaling that the franchise was ready to move on from Brown.

That’s when Cincinnati stepped up and brought Brown in with a four-year deal worth $84 million.

So far, Brown has made a solid impression on his new quarterback.

“Yeah, it was exciting,” Joe Burrow said of the Brown signing in his Tuesday press conference. “He’s been everything you could hope for so far. He’s a great locker room guy — big, strong, athletic. Things are going great. Love that guy. So, I’m excited to go out and play with him.”

Brown has started 75 games in his career since the Ravens selected him in the third round of the 2018 draft out of Oklahoma. He has been selected to four consecutive Pro Bowls but has not yet been named an All-Pro.