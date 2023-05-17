 Skip navigation
Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Joe Burrow: Orlando Brown has been everything you could hope for so far

  
Published May 17, 2023 05:55 AM

The Bengals made a surprising splash in free agency when they signed left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

After spending his first three seasons with Baltimore, Brown was traded to Kansas City where he continued to excel. But Brown played under the franchise tag in 2022 and the Chiefs ended up signing Jawaan Taylor early on in free agency — signaling that the franchise was ready to move on from Brown.

That’s when Cincinnati stepped up and brought Brown in with a four-year deal worth $84 million.

So far, Brown has made a solid impression on his new quarterback.

“Yeah, it was exciting,” Joe Burrow said of the Brown signing in his Tuesday press conference. “He’s been everything you could hope for so far. He’s a great locker room guy — big, strong, athletic. Things are going great. Love that guy. So, I’m excited to go out and play with him.”

Brown has started 75 games in his career since the Ravens selected him in the third round of the 2018 draft out of Oklahoma. He has been selected to four consecutive Pro Bowls but has not yet been named an All-Pro.