Joe Burrow running, throwing at Paycor Stadium Friday afternoon

When Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow hurt his calf in practice on July 28, head coach Zac Taylor said the quarterback would be out several weeks.

Taylor said this week that there’s been no change to that timeline, but Burrow appears to have made a good deal of progress toward returning to action. Reporters at Paycor Stadium for Friday night’s game between the Bengals and Packers shared video of Burrow on the field working out ahead of the game.

Burrow went through a throwing session and was seen running between the sidelines without any sign of a limp or other difficulty. Burrow was working out without the lower leg sleeve that he’s been seen wearing since getting injured.

The initial timeline suggests Burrow’s absence from the field will last a little longer, but there doesn’t appear to be any worry that he’ll be out longer than expected. As long as that continues to be the case, the lack of a contract extension could be the only stumbling block to Burrow returning to practice.