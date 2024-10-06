 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Joe Burrow throws his fifth TD of the day, giving Bengals 38-28 lead

  
Published October 6, 2024 03:46 PM

Joe Burrow entered the day with seven touchdown passes this season. He will end the day with at least 12.

The Bengals quarterback threw his fifth touchdown pass to give the Bengals a 38-28 lead with 8:54 remaining. Ja’Marr Chase caught a short pass and broke free for a 70-yard touchdown on the first snap after the Ravens had cut the Bengals’ lead to three points.

Burrow is 27-of-34 for 353 yards, with Chase catching nine passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns.

Tee Higgins has seven catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns.