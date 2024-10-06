Joe Burrow throws his fifth TD of the day, giving Bengals 38-28 lead

Joe Burrow entered the day with seven touchdown passes this season. He will end the day with at least 12.

The Bengals quarterback threw his fifth touchdown pass to give the Bengals a 38-28 lead with 8:54 remaining. Ja’Marr Chase caught a short pass and broke free for a 70-yard touchdown on the first snap after the Ravens had cut the Bengals’ lead to three points.

Burrow is 27-of-34 for 353 yards, with Chase catching nine passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns.

Tee Higgins has seven catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns.