Joe Burrow throws opening drive touchdown

The Bengals didn’t use their tight ends much in the first seven games. They used them more on the first drive.

Joe Burrow threw three passes to his tight ends for 24 yards and an opening drive touchdown.

Irv Smith caught a 7-yard touchdown pass on a perfectly placed ball over the head of Bills defensive back Jordan Poyer. It has the Bengals up 7-0 after taking the opening kickoff and going 76 yards in nine plays.

Smith made two catches for 18 yards, and Tanner Hudson caught 6-yard pass on third-and-two.

Burrow was 6-of-6 for 65 yards, and running back Joe Mixon caught two for 23.