Joe Burrow’s touchdown throw gives Bengals early 7-0 lead

The Bengals are off to a fast start with an efficient touchdown drive following the opening kickoff.

Cincinnati went 75 yards in 10 plays, benefitting Will Anderson roughing the passer penalty on the first play.

Joe Burrow went 7-of-8 for 60 yards and a touchdown. He threw a 32-yard scoring toss to Trenton Irwin.

Tight end Tanner Hudson made five catches for 28 yards.

It was Burrow’s 13th touchdown pass of the season.