Joe Douglas: Aaron Rodgers trade is going to be “a great thing” for Zach Wilson

  
Published April 25, 2023 09:31 AM
April 25, 2023 08:28 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Aaron Rodgers’ personnel requests and assess the QB’s likelihood of attending the Jets offseason program.

Two years ago, the Jets selected Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick of that year’s draft.

Now Wilson is officially set to be replaced by Aaron Rodgers, with New York and Green Bay agreeing to trade terms on Monday.

But General Manager Joe Douglas said that Rodgers being in the building should actually be a positive development for the team’s top pick in 2021.

“I feel like this is going to be a great thing for Zach ,” Douglas said in his pre-draft press conference on Tuesday. “And I spoke to you guys at the combine and Zach’s ceiling is unlimited.

“No one works harder, no one loves ball more than Zach Wilson. And him having the opportunity to really shadow and be with a first-ballot, Hall of Fame quarterback every day, every hour he’s in the building, that’s a great opportunity and a great experience.”

Wilson has been through a tumultuous two seasons with New York, compiling an 8-14 record as a starter. He’s completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 4,022 yards with 15 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. In 2022, Wilson had a 54.5 percent completion rate for 1,688 yards with six touchdowns and seven picks.