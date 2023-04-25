Joe Douglas calls addition of Aaron Rodgers “a historic trade for the franchise”

The Jets trade for Aaron Rodgers isn’t official yet. It still hasn’t hit the transaction wire, and the Jets haven’t announced it.

But the Jets are celebrating as if it is with only “some I’s to be dotted and some T’s to be crossed,” General Manager Joe Douglas said Tuesday.

“You don’t want to get too far ahead of yourself ,” Douglas said. “It’s done until it’s done, and again, guys, we still have to officially officially cross the finish line here, but obviously we’ve agreed to the terms. So we’re all excited.”

Rodgers also has signed off on the deal, allowing Douglas to call it “a historic trade for the franchise.”

“Obviously, Aaron’s one of the best quarterbacks to ever play this game,” Douglas said. “To have an opportunity to add a player of that caliber, you’re always going to look into it and how it fits within our culture, within our team. Obviously, it goes back something I said to you guys in Phoenix [at the NFL owners’ meetings], it’s a real credit to Robert [Saleh] and his staff and what he’s been able to implement with our players and with everybody here that a player of Aaron’s caliber would even want to come here. We’re all excited to add someone of his character and his ability.”