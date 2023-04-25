 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Douglas “optimistic and hopeful” about new deal for Quinnen Williams

  
Published April 25, 2023 10:24 AM
nbc_pft_draft_230425
April 25, 2023 09:08 AM
From Woody Johnson to Jordan Love, Mike Florio and Chris Simms name which individuals are on the positive end of the Aaron Rodgers trade to the Jets.

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is seeking a contract extension, as he’s currently set to be paid $9.594 million under his fifth-year option in 2023.

According to General Manager Joe Douglas, there has been some progress in negotiating a new deal, saying he’s had “a lot of positive discussions” with Williams’ agent.

“I feel like we’re trending in a good place ,” Douglas said in his Tuesday press conference. “So, optimistic and hopeful is how I’d describe that.”

Williams has not been participating in the team’s voluntary offseason program with the ongoing negotiation for his second contract.

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2019 draft, Williams was an All-Pro for the first time in 2022. He recorded 12.0 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 28 quarterback hits in 16 games. He also had four passes defensed, a pair of forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Williams has registered 27.5 sacks, 33 TFLs, and 60 QB hits in his four seasons.