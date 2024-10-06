Joe Flacco 1-yard touchdown pass gives Colts 7-0 lead

No Anthony Richardson, no Jonathan Taylor, no Ryan Kelly — no problem for the Colts to start Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Backup quarterback Joe Flacco tossed a 1-yard touchdown to receiver Michael Pittman on fourth-and-goal to give Indianapolis an early 7-0 lead.

Flacco was 7-of-7 on the opening possession for 75 yards. He converted a third-and-6 with a 10-yard pass to Josh Downs.

While the Colts couldn’t get in with consecutive runs on second- and third-and-goal from the 1, Flacco was able to get the ball to Pittman on fourth down to complete the 12-play, 71-yard drive.

Trey Sermon took five carries but gained just 11 yards to start.

Richardson is out with an oblique injury, Taylor has an ankle injury, and Kelly has a neck injury.

The Colts have not won in Jacksonville since 2014.