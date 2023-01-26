 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Joe Judge, Matt Patricia will not join Patriots staff at Shrine Bowl

  
Published January 26, 2023 05:44 AM
nbc_pft_nflinternationalv2_230119
January 19, 2023 08:42 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King dissect the news the Bills, Titans and Jaguars will play in London in 2023, while the Chiefs and Patriots will play in Germany.

The Patriots officially announced Bill O’Brien as their new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Thursday, but they made no announcements about the futures of the coaches who filled those roles last season.

Joe Judge and Matt Patricia’s work earned them few positive reviews and the move to O’Brien is an admission that giving coaches without offensive backgrounds was the wrong way for the team to go. While there’s been no official word about either coach, O’Brien’s hiring isn’t the only sign that they’ll be gone.

The Patriots are supplying the coaches for one of the team’s in this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl, but neither Judge nor Patricia was included in a list outlining the roles that the team’s coaches will be filling. Multiple reports confirm that there are no plans for either Judge or Patricia to be with the team in Las Vegas.

A formal announcement about the departures of the coaches may not be in the cards, but a clean break from what didn’t work in 2022 clearly appears to be the team’s direction for 2023.