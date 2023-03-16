 Skip navigation
Joe Mixon cleared in March 6 shooting, but his sister was indicted

  
Published March 16, 2023 11:02 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Bengals’ move to sign Orlando Brown to a four-year deal, where he’ll play left tackle, and outline what this means for Joe Mixon.

At a press conference on Thursday, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers made it clear that Bengals running back Joe Mixon will face no criminal charges for a March 6 shooting on his property.

He did not commit a crime ,” Powers said, via Paul Dehner, Jr. of TheAthletic.com.

Mixon was seen carrying a gun on his property , but he did not fire shots.

Powers said that Mixon’s sister, Shalonda, has been indicted for allegedly tampering with evidence and obstructing justice. Lamonte Brewer has been indicted for felonious assault.

A juvenile was struck in the foot but not seriously injured in the shooting.

Today’s announcement should end the situation for Joe Mixon. It’s the second incident that has come to light regarding the Bengals running back in recent weeks. He was initially charged in a road-rage situation from January, but the charges were quickly dropped and have not been re-filed.