Joe Mixon gives Bengals a 14-7 lead

Joe Mixon’s third touchdown of the season has the Bengals back on top.

The running back ran it in from the 2 on third-and-goal to give Cincinnati a 14-7 lead with 35 seconds left in the first quarter.

He has four carries for 8 yards and two catches for 23 yards so far tonight.

The Bengals went 69 yards in 11 plays, getting good field position to start after Josh Allen’s unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was enforced on the kickoff. They went 76 yards in nine plays on the opening drive.

Joe Burrow is 11-of-14 for 114 yards and a touchdown.

The Bengals had 130 yards on two drives, while the Bills have 87 as they have begin their second drive.