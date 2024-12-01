 Skip navigation
EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Joe Mixon gives Texans rare second-half touchdown, 13-6 lead

  
Published December 1, 2024 03:19 PM

The Texans scored only their second second-half touchdown in seven games.

Joe Mixon, who had only 14 carries for 22 yards last week against the Titans, had back-to-back runs of 30 and 7 with the latter a touchdown. His score gives the Texans a 13-6 lead.

Mixon now has 11 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown, his 11th of the season.

Tight end Dalton Schultz had an 11-yard catch on the play before Mixon’s 30-yard run and was injured after a hurdle caused him to land hard on his shoulder. Schultz is questionable to return.

Wide receiver Nico Collins, though, is back after being cleared of a concussion.

C.J. Stroud is 16-of-24 for 159 yards, with Collins catching six for 97 yards.