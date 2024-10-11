Joe Mixon is questionable for Sunday after another limited practice

Joe Mixon could return this week.

The Texans list the running back as questionable to play.

Mixon missed three games after Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards tackled him using the illegal hip-drop tackle. Edwards was not penalized, a bone of contention for Mixon, but Edwards was fined.

The Texans have missed Mixon, who rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries in Week 1. They also have been without his backup, Dameon Pierce, who will return from a hamstring injury this week.

Mixon returned to practice Thursday and was limited Thursday and Friday.

The Texans ruled out safety Jimmie Ward (groin), cornerback Kamari Lassiter and receiver Robert Woods (foot).

Defensive end Derek Barnett (shoulder) and defensive tackle Kurt Hinish (calf) are questionable.