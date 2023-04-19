 Skip navigation
Joe Mixon pleads not guilty to menacing charge

  
Published April 19, 2023 11:32 AM
nbc_pft_cindraftneeds_230412
April 12, 2023 08:38 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline what the Bengals must focus on in the draft and explain how an elite TE or RB could be exactly what Cincinnati needs to finally earn its first Super Bowl.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon appeared in Hamilton County Municipal Court on Wednesday and entered a not guilty plea to an aggravated menacing charge.

Mixon was charged with the misdemeanor earlier this month . The charge was first issued in February and withdrawn the next day, but Cincinnati police said “the discovery of new evidence during the investigative process” led to them being refiled.

Mixon is accused of pointing a gun at a woman and threatening her in January 2022.

The Associated Press reports that Mixon was ordered to have no contact with the woman and that bond was set at $10,000.

Mixon has spent his entire career with the Bengals and remains under contract for the 2023 season, but the team has acknowledged that his spot for the 2023 season is less than guaranteed .