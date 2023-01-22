 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Top News

Joe Mixon touchdown gives Bengals 24-10 lead over Bills entering fourth quarter

  
Published January 22, 2023 12:19 PM
nbc_csu_bengalsbillsprev_230119
January 19, 2023 05:34 PM
Chris Simms explains why the injured Cincinnati Bengals offensive line leads him to believe that Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will come out on top in this Week 17 rematch.

The Bengals have a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Joe Mixon punched in a 1-yard touchdown with 1:17 left in the third period to give Cincinnati a 24-10 lead over Buffalo.

Mixon was initially ruled down before crossing the goal line. But head coach Zac Taylor challenged the play successfully, as the call was overturned on replay.

The Bengals needed 12 plays to go 75 yards down to the end zone. Quarterback Joe Burrow converted third-and-10 with a 13-yard pass to Hayden Hurst. Then Mixon converted third-and-1 at the Buffalo 18 with a 13-yard run down to the 5.

Mixon now has 80 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown. He’s also caught two passes for 18 yards through three quarters.

For the Bills, safety Dean Marlowe is out with a groin injury.