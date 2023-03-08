 Skip navigation
On Monday, Joe Mixon’s trainer called 911 after hearing gunshots outside the home

  
Published March 8, 2023 04:36 PM
The initial reports regarding shots fired in the vicinity of Bengals running back Joe Mixon’s home and the classification of the residence as a “crime scene” created a vague sense that Mixon could be in some sort of trouble. His trainer, Sean Pena, created a much different impression.

Pena called 911 after hearing shots fired outside the home on Monday night. He said he say multiple “kids” outside the home, playing.

“One kid was running around brandishing a weapon and he went back to his car and it looked like it was a fake weapon,” Pena said. “But then I kept watching, watching, watching and then he was screaming something and he went back to his car and he pulled out another weapon. It looked like a Kel-Tec or something and ran up the back driveway of this house that he had been going up and down, and said, ‘Fuck yeah.’”

That’s when the shots were fired.

“Then all the sudden I heard him running, running down there, and you heard ‘Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,’” Pena told the 911 operator.

The police report indicates that one juvenile was struck in the foot, possibly with a bullet fragment.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has not provided any updates since Tuesday, when the office said the home is “part of a crime scene .”

“We hope to provide a more comprehensive update to the investigation later this week,” a spokesperson told TMZ.com.