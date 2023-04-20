 Skip navigation
Joe Schoen: Nothing’s changed with Saquon Barkley

  
Published April 20, 2023 08:30 AM
nbc_pft_giantsdraftneeds_230418
April 18, 2023 08:57 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why the Giants need to scoop up a CB and add a WR to help Daniel Jones in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Running back Saquon Barkley did not join the Giants for the start of their offseason program this week because he’s looking for a long-term contract rather than the franchise tag that the Giants used on him earlier this year.

Unless Barkley changes his view on signing the tag, it doesn’t sound like there’s going to be anything different next week. General Manager Joe Schoen said at the league meetings last month that there was “no outstanding offer ” to Barkley at the moment and he told reporters at a Thursday press conference that the status quo has remained in place.

“Nothing’s changed,” Schoen said.

The market for running backs around the league gives the Giants little reason to be in a hurry to change their approach with Barkley, who will be set to make $10.091 million when and if he signs the tag for the 2023 season.