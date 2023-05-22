 Skip navigation
Joey Bosa attending OTAs at the behest of coaches, Khalil Mack

  
Published May 22, 2023 05:49 PM

Receiver Mike Williams and running back Austin Ekeler were the only healthy Chargers not to participate in on-field work on the first day of organized team activities. Edge rusher Joey Bosa was there Monday.

Bosa, in recent years, has missed at least the first week of OTAs while working out with his brother in Florida. He arrived in the second week of OTAs last year and skipped all of the voluntary work in 2021.

The four-time Pro Bowler was asked his motivation for attending the start of OTAs.

It’s no problem . It’s just I am in a pretty strict routine down in Florida training with my brother, so it’s just a few moving pieces, obviously, with that other than just myself,” Bosa said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com. “But my dad’s manning the helm back in Florida with my brother. He’s handling his training for the next few weeks.”

Chargers edge rushers coach Giff Smith was one of several coaches who encouraged Bosa to attend, and Khalil Mack was “definitely part of the reason” Bosa decided to do just that.

“Your culture is your best players and the example that they set, and certainly Khalil Mack sets a high standard, Derwin [James],” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. “And I think Joey is a part of that. So for Joey to be here, I think it shows all these young players what it takes to be successful. You have to be here with your team to improve. And we know that Joey’s got such a specific routine with his brother in Florida, so for him to be here Day 1, really excited about that.”

Bosa played only five games last season, tearing his groin in Week 3 before returning in Week 17.