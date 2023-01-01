 Skip navigation
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Joey Bosa, Tyler Higbee active for Chargers-Rams

  
Published January 1, 2023 10:10 AM
larvlanbc_csu_larvlac_221229
December 29, 2022 12:34 PM
The Chargers are still basking in the glow of clinching a playoff spot, and Florio and Simms think that could spell trouble against their crosstown rivals who've found some momentum with Baker Mayfield at the helm.

For the first time since Week Three, Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa is officially active for a game.

As expected, Bosa is active for the Week 17 matchup between Los Angeles’ two teams after he was placed on the 53-man roster on Saturday. Bosa has been out with core muscle issues but said this week that he feels as good as he has in years.

Bosa’s presence in Week 17 should provide a boost for the Chargers’ defense as it gets ready for a postseason run.

On the other side, Rams tight end Tyler Higbee is active for the contest after he was questionable with an elbow injury. Edge rusher Leonard Floyd is also active for the Rams.

Baker Mayfield will make his third start and play his fourth game for the Rams after they claimed him off waivers.

The Rams’ inactives are quarterback John Wolford, receiver Ben Skowronek, linebacker Travin Howard, defensive back Shaun Jolly, center Brian Allen, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

The Chargers’ inactives are quarterback Easton Stick, safety Derwin James Jr., running back Isaiah Spiller, fullback Zander Horvath, offensive tackle Storm Norton, receiver Michael Bandy, and defensive lineman Tyeler Davison.