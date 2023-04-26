Joey Porter Jr. believes he could go anywhere from seventh to seventeenth

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. will find out his first NFL destination, as soon as Thursday night.

He thinks it’ll happen far sooner than later in the selection process.

Porter said in an appearance on #PFTPM that he believes he could be selected anywhere from No. 7 to No. 17.

Seventeen is an important spot, because it would put him with the Steelers. Where his dad won a Super Bowl, and later was an assistant coach.

But Porter Jr. understands that he has no control over whatever happens next. Like the rest of us, he’ll simply be along for the ride. And what a ride it could be for him.

And it would be a very interesting ride if he ends up with the Raiders at No. 7.

For the full conversation with Porter, check out the attached video.