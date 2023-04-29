 Skip navigation
Joey Porter Jr.: My father did what he had to do, it’s my time right now

  
Published April 29, 2023 03:58 AM
Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. opted to go home rather than stay in Kansas City after going undrafted in the first round on Thursday night and that wound up putting him in close proximity to where he’ll be playing his first season in the NFL.

Porter grew up in Pittsburgh while his father was playing for the Steelers and his father’s former team made him the first pick of the second round on Friday night. Porter made the short trip to the team’s facility and called it a “stroll in the park” due to his familiarity with the building.

While there’s a lot of history between the team and his family, Porter made it clear that he’s going to be blazing his own trail with the Steelers.

“It’s going to be my flavor to it,” Porter Jr. said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “It’s me, it’s not him. He understands that it’s my time to shine. He did what he had to do, and it’s my time right now. I’m going to get the fans’ attention with that, and I’m going to play hardball.”

The Steelers have a need at corner after Cam Sutton’s departure as a free agent, so Porter should get plenty of opportunities to start writing his own Steelers story in his rookie season.