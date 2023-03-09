 Skip navigation
John Cominsky: I want to be back with Detroit

  
Published March 9, 2023 04:48 AM
nbc_bfa_bradholmesintv_230301
March 1, 2023 11:08 AM
Michael Smith sits down with Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes to discuss the Lions' reenergizing 2022 season, what type of players he looks for and his career journey.

Defensive lineman John Cominsky was cut by the Falcons during the offseason program last year.

But then he found a home with the Lions, who claimed him off waivers. And in the second half of the season, he went from rotational player to starter for a team that nearly made the postseason.

After completing his rookie deal, Cominsky is set to become an unrestricted free agent. He would like to be back with Detroit but will have the opportunity to hit the open market.

“I think they want me there ,” Cominsky told Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com. “I want to be there. We’ll see how it all works out.”

Cominsky noted that part of why he wants to be back with Detroit is because he loves the energy within the franchise.

“I love playing for Dan Campbell,” Cominsky said. “You’re not just head butting another player before the game in Detroit. The coaches are in on that, too.”

In 14 games with eight starts, Cominsky recorded 4.0 sacks with five tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits. He also had three passes defensed and a forced fumble.

The defensive lineman essentially said he thinks he’ll be a part of the second wave of free agency, signing after a few days.

“There’s a business side to this,” he said. “Maybe another team will bring some numbers and the Lions will have to see what they want to do. I hope it works out there, but I really don’t know.”

A fourth-round pick in 2019, Cominsky appeared in 27 games with one start for Atlanta before he was waived last May.