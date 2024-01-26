John Harbaugh “confident” Marlon Humphrey will play Sunday

The Ravens had two players with injury question marks this week and they’re set to have one of them on the field against the Chiefs after activating tight end Mark Andrews from injured reserve Friday.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey’s status is a little less certain, but it looks to be moving in the right direction. Humphrey has been practicing after missing the last two games with a calf injury and head coach John Harbaugh gave a positive update on his condition when he met with reporters on Friday.

“He looked good. I’m confident, but I can’t say for sure,” Harbaugh said.

The team’s final injury report for the AFC Championship Game will be released on Friday afternoon. Humphrey may be listed as questionable, but it seems like a good bet that he’ll be active come Sunday.