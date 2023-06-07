John Harbaugh expects Gus Edwards to be “fully ready” at training camp

The Ravens have been doing team drills without their top two running backs during OTAs and head coach John Harbaugh provided an update on when both players might be back in the mix on Tuesday.

Gus Edwards has been working on the side this spring while J.K. Dobbins has not been present for the team’s voluntary work. Harbaugh said he expects Dobbins to be ready to work at next week’s mandatory minicamp and that Edwards will get full clearance in time for training camp this summer.

“I think minicamp, partially ready I’m hearing ,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “Training camp he’s supposed to be fully ready. He just wasn’t quite ready to get back out and practice yet – no setback. Maybe they’re being a little cautious, but that’s what they’re doing.”

Both backs missed the 2021 season with torn ACLs and were limited in their return to action last year. Having them both at full speed throughout the 2023 season would be a plus for the offense in Baltimore.