MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
John Harbaugh: “I don’t know” if Lamar Jackson would play on franchise tender

  
Published March 27, 2023 08:42 AM
nbc_csu_lamartrade_230327
March 27, 2023 12:04 PM
Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms react to Lamar Jackson's trade request and discuss where the former MVP and the Ravens go from here.

Lamar Jackson made public his trade request on Monday morning, adding some sizzle to what already would have been an interesting media session with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh at the annual league meeting in Arizona.

At this point, it doesn’t seem like Baltimore has any intention to facilitate Jackson’s request. But because the Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, the quarterback is still able to negotiate an offer sheet with any one of the 31 other teams. Baltimore, however, can match that contract.

But if the offseason continues on its current course — with Jackson not receiving any interest on the open market and still unable to come to a long-term agreement with the Ravens — then at some point, Jackson will face a choice.

Will he play on the franchise tender in 2023?

Harbaugh was asked that question during his Monday media session.

“I don’t know,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t know anything, really.”

Jackson is set to make $32.4 million if he plays under the franchise tender in 2023, which would make him vastly underpaid. Jackson and the Ravens have until July 17 to work out a long-term contract.

Harbaugh reiterated his belief that things between the Ravens and Jackson will work out to where the quarterback will continue playing for Baltimore.

“You’ve got two sides that appreciate each other here,” Harbaugh said. “I think Lamar believes in us and we believe in Lamar. And we know where we want to go forward. So, it’s a monetary thing, that can be figured out, that can be worked out. That’s just a matter of negotiation. And I think we just keep going down that road and eventually it’ll work out.

“There’s always going to be creative ways to figure that stuff out.”