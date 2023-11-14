John Harbaugh: I wouldn’t rather have any QB than Lamar Jackson in a tough situation

In each of Baltimore’s three losses this year, the club has blown a fourth-quarter lead.

Some of that has to do with the Ravens’ offense not putting the game away when it had the chance.

Sunday’s loss to Cleveland was one example, with quarterback Lamar Jackson going 1-of-5 passing for 11 yards with a pick six in the fourth quarter. Jackson also had four carries for 16 yards in the period, as the Ravens gained just two first downs that weren’t via penalty.

That helped the Browns outscore the Ravens 16-7 in the quarter to win the game 33-31.

Asked about Jackson’s performance in the fourth quarter during his Tuesday press conference, head coach John Harbaugh shrugged off any concerns.

“Well, I don’t know, which games are you talking about? I mean, nobody’s perfect in every game,” Harbaugh said. “It’s like, Lamar competes. He fights. He plays hard. You’re going against the best defenses in football — the schemes, crazy situations. I just wouldn’t rather have any quarterback in the league than Lamar Jackson in a tough situation.

“We all try to do our best in every situation. We all try to build and improve through all these experiences that we have. And he’s no different. I just love his competitiveness. I’m a Lamar Jackson guy. That’s my guy. I believe in him. And I’ll take him in every fourth-quarter situation from here until I’m done coaching, I’ll tell you that. So, proud of him. And we’ll roll with Lamar Jackson.”

The Ravens are still atop the tough AFC North at 7-3 and have a chance to gain a little separation with Thursday’s matchup against the Bengals. Through 10 games this season, Jackson has completed a career-high 70.3 percent of his passes for 2,177 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also rushed for 481 yards with five TDs.

