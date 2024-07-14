 Skip navigation
John Harbaugh: Jacoby Jones’ spirit, enthusiasm, and love for people were powerful

  
Published July 14, 2024 12:24 PM

The Ravens and their head coach, John Harbaugh, have each issued a statement on the death of Jacoby Jones.

Jones played for Baltimore from 2012-2014 and was an integral part of the club’s postseason run to winning Super Bowl XLVII.

“We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones,” the Ravens’ statement reads. “Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day.

“Jacoby will long be remembered not just for his success on the football field, but for the lasting personal connections he made with countless people in the Ravens organization, Baltimore community and every area he called home.

“We share our deepest condolences with Jacoby’s family as we all begin to process this devastating loss.”

“I loved Jacoby Jones. We all did,” Harbaugh’s statement reads. “His spirit, enthusiasm and love for people were powerful. He was a light. He was the cherished son of his loving mom, Ms. Emily. They were so close. He was a man of faith.

“My favorite football play was when Jacoby was talking to his mom in the end zone, just before a late-game kickoff return against the Vikings in a snowstorm shootout. Jacoby then raced to catch the ball and run it back for a touchdown.

“My favorite Jacoby personal moment was every time I saw his smiling face full of Joy. Rest in peace, Jacoby, in the arms of Jesus.”

Jones caught 76 passes for 992 yards with three touchdowns in 44 regular-season games for the Ravens. He was also a prolific returner, taking four kickoffs back for touchdowns and a punt for a touchdown in the regular season. Jones also had an iconic 108-yard kickoff return to help Baltimore defeat San Francisco in Super Bowl XLVII.