John Harbaugh: Kind of shocking we get to add Melvin Gordon to the mix now

The Ravens lost running back Keaton Mitchell for the rest of the season when he tore his ACL on Sunday and they won’t have to look outside the organization to flesh out their backfield for the final weeks.

Veteran Melvin Gordon spent the offseason with the team and re-signed to the practice squad after failing to make the cut to 53 players. He’s appeared in two games and head coach John Harbaugh said he’ll be joining Gus Edwards and Justice Hill as running back options now that the rookie is out for the year.

“Melvin Gordon is a high-pedigree football player in this league,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “It’s almost kind of shocking that we’re going to have the opportunity to put him into the mix right now. He’s been practicing so hard, working so hard. His opportunity comes, and he’s been there before. Great player, talented. You can’t hide talent.”

The Ravens lost J.K. Dobbins early in the season, which helped provide Mitchell with the opportunity to show off his skills. They’ll adjust again now and try to keep marching toward the top seed in the AFC playoffs.