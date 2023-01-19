 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson was close to returning

  
Published January 19, 2023 10:28 AM
nbc_pft_lamartalk_230117
January 17, 2023 09:05 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the latest news surrounding Lamar Jackson’s contract and weigh in on why it could just be a matter of time before the QB says he won't play in Baltimore.

The subject of the majority of the questions at Thursday’s press conference with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and General Manager Eric DeCosta was quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson’s future with the team after playing out the final year of his rookie deal was one big topic and the knee injury that kept him out of the final six games of this season was another leading one. The combination of the two things led to some speculation that Jackson’s absence was tied to his injury, but Harbaugh said on Thursday that Jackson was close to returning and suggested the quarterback could have been in the mix for this week if the Ravens had advanced.

General Manager Eric DeCosta was asked directly about a link between the contract situation and Jackson’s absence. He said his “feeling is no” correlation between the two because Jackson was injured.

DeCosta also said he saw no reason why Jackson would not be ready to be the Ravens’ quarterback for Week One next season and Harbaugh said he didn’t think the injuries that ended Jackson’s last two seasons were a reason to be concerned about his availability in the future, but that’s one of many questions about the future in Baltimore that will be best answered by seeing Jackson back on the field after his extended absence.