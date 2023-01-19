 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Harbaugh: OC job will be highly sought after, Lamar Jackson will have input

  
Published January 19, 2023 09:56 AM
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_230119
January 19, 2023 08:43 AM
With Lamar Jackson’s ongoing contract situation looming, Mike Florio and Peter King weigh how much of that falls onto the QB’s decision to not get an agent.

The Ravens parted ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman on Thursday and that opening was one of the leading topics of conversation at a press conference with head coach John Harbaugh and General Manager Eric DeCosta later in the day.

Harbaugh called Roman a “great coach” who accomplished some “pretty historical” things during his four-year run with the team, but called his departure the end of an offensive era in Baltimore. Anyone who considers replacing Roman in Baltimore will likely be curious about quarterback Lamar Jackson’s status with the team and both Harbaugh and DeCosta were adamant that the team’s only plan is to have Jackson back for the 2023 season.

Harbaugh also said that Jackson will be involved in conversations about where the team is going offensively.
“I did ask Lamar about it and he will be involved in it. I’ll keep him abreast of what’s going on and I’m sure he’ll have some input along the way,” Harbaugh said.

Roman is the sixth offensive coordinator to work under Harbaugh, but the coach doesn’t think that history or the Jackson uncertainty will have an impact on the quality of candidates for the job.
“This is gonna be a highly sought after job. This is one of the top football coaching jobs in the world. Everybody’s going to want this job. I’m looking forward to getting started. It won’t just be me. It’ll be other coaches and scouts involved in it. We’re gonna cast a wide net. We’re gonna look far and wide and close. We’ll get the best fit for what we’re trying to accomplish and it’s going to be a highly qualified candidate.”

Harbaugh said that he does not expect the identity of the offense to change, but that nothing is “set in stone” because he wants to hear ideas for how the unit can grow under a new leader.