John Harbaugh: OC job will be highly sought after, Lamar Jackson will have input

The Ravens parted ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman on Thursday and that opening was one of the leading topics of conversation at a press conference with head coach John Harbaugh and General Manager Eric DeCosta later in the day.

Harbaugh called Roman a “great coach” who accomplished some “pretty historical” things during his four-year run with the team, but called his departure the end of an offensive era in Baltimore. Anyone who considers replacing Roman in Baltimore will likely be curious about quarterback Lamar Jackson’s status with the team and both Harbaugh and DeCosta were adamant that the team’s only plan is to have Jackson back for the 2023 season.

Harbaugh also said that Jackson will be involved in conversations about where the team is going offensively.

“I did ask Lamar about it and he will be involved in it. I’ll keep him abreast of what’s going on and I’m sure he’ll have some input along the way,” Harbaugh said.

Roman is the sixth offensive coordinator to work under Harbaugh, but the coach doesn’t think that history or the Jackson uncertainty will have an impact on the quality of candidates for the job.

“This is gonna be a highly sought after job. This is one of the top football coaching jobs in the world. Everybody’s going to want this job. I’m looking forward to getting started. It won’t just be me. It’ll be other coaches and scouts involved in it. We’re gonna cast a wide net. We’re gonna look far and wide and close. We’ll get the best fit for what we’re trying to accomplish and it’s going to be a highly qualified candidate.”

Harbaugh said that he does not expect the identity of the offense to change, but that nothing is “set in stone” because he wants to hear ideas for how the unit can grow under a new leader.