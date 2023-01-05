 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson’s playoff availability: I’m going to leave all that stuff alone

  
Published January 5, 2023 05:03 AM
nbc_pft_lamar_230105
January 5, 2023 08:48 AM
Lamar Jackson didn’t practice Wednesday and Tyler Huntley was limited, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to assess what the best option is for the Ravens against the Bengals.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson remains out of practice and that makes it hard to see him playing against the Bengals in Week 18.

It also means that there’s increased attention being paid to whether Jackson’s knee injury will allow him to return to action for the team’s first playoff game. On Wednesday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had no interest in answering a question about whether he expects Jackson to be able to play.

“I’m just probably going to leave all that stuff alone,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “I’m going to focus on the game and just get ready to coach our guys and have our guys get ready to play the game.”

It was going to be an interesting offseason ahead for Jackson and the Ravens under any circumstances, but Jackson’s injury has made it all the more intriguing to see how things play out in Baltimore whenever the Ravens season comes to an end.