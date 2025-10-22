John Harbaugh says Ravens players asked to have games removed from locker room

The removal of ping pong tables and other games from locker rooms is a fairly common occurrence around teams trying to break a losing streak, so it wasn’t surprising to hear that the Ravens had gone that route amid a 1-5 start to the season.

The impetus for the Ravens doing so was the subject of conflicting reports this week, however. One report said that coaches were responsible for the change while the other said it was a player-driven decision, which led to a question for head coach John Harbaugh at his press conference about which side was behind it.

“The stuff was taken out of the locker room,” Harbaugh said. “I was informed of it after it was gone by the equipment guy. Veteran players got together and decided they wanted to take that stuff out.”

The Ravens’ chances of turning things around after their 1-5 start will likely have more to do with getting healthy and executing better on the field than any locker room toys. Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s return to practice on Wednesday was a good step on that front.