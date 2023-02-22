 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Harbaugh: Todd Monken’s experience changing tempos will be very valuable

  
Published February 22, 2023 04:03 AM
nbc_bfa_reidlamar_230216
February 16, 2023 04:38 PM
Jim Trotter and Jason Reid join Michael Holley to talk about Lamar Jackson's situation with the Ravens and how trading away their star quarterback would be a mistake.

The Ravens introduced Todd Monken as their offensive coordinator at a press conference on Tuesday and quarterback Lamar Jackson’s future with the organization was a significant topic of conversation .

How things get resolved with Jackson is certain to be the main storyline of the Ravens organization, but it won’t be the only thing factoring into how the offense will look with Monken at the helm. The Ravens played at a very deliberate pace with Greg Roman as their offensive coordinator and Harbaugh said one of the things he looks forward to this season is Monken changing that up as the team finds ways to put pressure on opposing defenses.

“Different kinds of tempos , huddle, no-huddle, real fast, controlled tempo, call plays at the line, don’t call plays at the line,” Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “These are all things that you talk about and things that he brings to the table that he’s really very versatile with. That’s going to be very valuable for us.”

One part of Tuesday’s Jackson discussion dealt with the possibility that he will be absent for some or all of the offseason program if the Ravens use the franchise tag on him. Monken said that “sometimes we make [missed time] out to be way too much,” but any extended absence would seem to work against fully integrating new tempos into the offense come the fall.