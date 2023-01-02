 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Harbaugh unsure if Lamar Jackson will return to practice this week

  
Published January 2, 2023 11:15 AM
nbc_pft_steelersravens_230102
January 2, 2023 08:35 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss the ways in which the Mike Tomlin-led Pittsburgh Steelers "never bottom out," as their playoff hopes are still alive entering Week 18.

Entering the last week of the regular season, it’s unclear whether or not the Ravens will have their starting quarterback back on the field.

Head coach John Harbaugh said in his Monday press conference that he doesn’t know if Lamar Jackson will return to practice this week.

“I don’t have an expectation until I hear more today ,” Harbaugh said.

Jackson has been out since suffering a knee injury in Baltimore’s Week 13 victory over Denver. Tyler Huntley has started the last four games, leading the Ravens to a 2-2 record.

The Ravens have clinched a playoff berth and the division will still be at play if the Bengals lose to the Bills on Monday night. Harbaugh said he’d “absolutely” like to see Jackson practice for a week before the postseason. But that doesn’t mean Jackson wouldn’t be available for the Wild Card round if he doesn’t get on the field in Week 18.

Harbaugh also said he can’t think about whether or not Jackson will have enough ramp-up time for the playoffs if he doesn’t practice this week.

“I’m just going to listen to the doctors and to Lamar and we’re prepared,” Harbaugh said. “The offense is not going to change dramatically between Lamar and Tyler. … But we’re going to take the game plan and prepare for Cincinnati, prepare for their defense and what they do. Make sure our run game is set up to attack their defense and what they can do with their players and the same thing with our pass game.

“And then whichever quarterback plays, that’s the quarterback that’s going to play and we’ll expect them to play great football. As a coach, that’s really what you do.”

Since coming in to replace Jackson in the Denver game, Huntley has completed 67 percent of his passes for 658 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

This is the second consecutive year that Jackson’s suffered an injury that’s kept him from playing late in the season. In 12 games, he’s completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Jackson has also rushed for 764 yards with three TDs.

We’ll see on Wednesday if Jackson is on the field for his first practice in weeks.