John Harbaugh unsure if Lamar Jackson will return to practice this week

Entering the last week of the regular season, it’s unclear whether or not the Ravens will have their starting quarterback back on the field.

Head coach John Harbaugh said in his Monday press conference that he doesn’t know if Lamar Jackson will return to practice this week.

“I don’t have an expectation until I hear more today ,” Harbaugh said.

Jackson has been out since suffering a knee injury in Baltimore’s Week 13 victory over Denver. Tyler Huntley has started the last four games, leading the Ravens to a 2-2 record.

The Ravens have clinched a playoff berth and the division will still be at play if the Bengals lose to the Bills on Monday night. Harbaugh said he’d “absolutely” like to see Jackson practice for a week before the postseason. But that doesn’t mean Jackson wouldn’t be available for the Wild Card round if he doesn’t get on the field in Week 18.

Harbaugh also said he can’t think about whether or not Jackson will have enough ramp-up time for the playoffs if he doesn’t practice this week.

“I’m just going to listen to the doctors and to Lamar and we’re prepared,” Harbaugh said. “The offense is not going to change dramatically between Lamar and Tyler. … But we’re going to take the game plan and prepare for Cincinnati, prepare for their defense and what they do. Make sure our run game is set up to attack their defense and what they can do with their players and the same thing with our pass game.

“And then whichever quarterback plays, that’s the quarterback that’s going to play and we’ll expect them to play great football. As a coach, that’s really what you do.”

Since coming in to replace Jackson in the Denver game, Huntley has completed 67 percent of his passes for 658 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

This is the second consecutive year that Jackson’s suffered an injury that’s kept him from playing late in the season. In 12 games, he’s completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Jackson has also rushed for 764 yards with three TDs.

We’ll see on Wednesday if Jackson is on the field for his first practice in weeks.