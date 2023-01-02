 Skip navigation
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Pickups of the Day: Olson's Opportunity
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
John Harbaugh: We have to play better than that

  
Published January 2, 2023 06:43 AM
nbc_pft_steelersravens_230102
January 2, 2023 08:35 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss the ways in which the Mike Tomlin-led Pittsburgh Steelers "never bottom out," as their playoff hopes are still alive entering Week 18.

The Ravens built a 13-3 lead over the Steelers in the third quarter before allowing 13 unanswered points to end the game with a 16-13 loss.

Now at 10-6, Baltimore will still be in the postseason. But the club is now 2-2 with Tyler Huntley starting for an injured Lamar Jackson. And the team has averaged just 12.3 points per game over that stretch.

“A poor performance by us; we didn’t get the job done,” head coach John Harbaugh said in his postgame press conference. “Very disappointed, we are. We have to play better than that.”

Harbaugh added that the offense didn’t do a good enough job of finding ways to make plays when they had their opportunities.

“We had a few here and there, but we were behind the chains too much,” Harbaugh said. “They were ahead of the chains pretty much the whole [time]. We have to do a way better job across the board in terms of attacking what they did.

“They did a nice job. It wasn’t anything we haven’t seen; it was exactly what we saw on tape from them the last three weeks. [We are] just very disappointed. [That was] not one of our better performances at all. Coaching staff; start with that, start with me. Start with the coaching staff, game plan, all of it — not good enough. [It was] very disappointing. We have to bounce back.”

If the Bengals lose to the Bills on Monday, the Ravens will have a shot at winning the AFC North in Week 18. But either way, it’s clear the team will need quarterback Lamar Jackson to return from injury to be more competitive offensively in the postseason.