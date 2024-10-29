 Skip navigation
John Harbaugh: We’ll turn over every stone to improve on defense

  
Published October 29, 2024 09:23 AM

The Ravens have had issues on defense for most of the season, but they were able to overcome them with their play in other phases during a five-game winning streak.

That streak came to an end against the Browns in Week Eight as they allowed Jameis Winston to throw for 334 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner to Cedric Tillman with a minute left in the game. That performance came against a secondary that had been reconfigured to move safety Marcus Williams to the bench and head coach John Harbaugh suggested further changes could be coming as the team tries to shore up their defensive weaknesses.

“We’re going to continue to turn over every stone with our defense and with every other part of our team, too, to get as good as we can get it over the course of a long season,” Harbaugh said.

Personnel changes aren’t the only option. The Ravens can also be sharper in terms of execution as they dropped three potential interceptions, including one by safety Kyle Hamilton one play before Tillman’s touchdown. Harbaugh called making those plays “massive” and added that he’s “very confident that we’re going to do it going forward, but I’d like to see it happen real soon.”