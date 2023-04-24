 Skip navigation
John Lynch: Brock Purdy making good progress in his rehab

  
Published April 24, 2023 12:51 PM
Brock Purdy, who has done his elbow rehab in Gilbert, Arizona, returned to Santa Clara last week for the start of the team’s offseason program. The 49ers are pleased with the progress the quarterback has made since his March 10 surgery in Texas.

But they still don’t have a firm timeline on when he will return to full health.

Dr. Keith Meister, the Texas Rangers team physician who operated on Purdy, told the team the 12-week mark post-surgery will provide a clearer picture. That’s when Purdy is expected to start a throwing program with a slow buildup.

Just what we expected ,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said Monday, via Kirk Larrabee of 49erswebsonze.com. “He’s attacking each day. I think he’s focused on each day. . . . He’s just really focused on maxing each day. I think with rehab, having gone through it myself, there’s a physical component to it. There’s also a psychological and emotional and mental component and part of that is just waking up and really being where you’re at. And I think that’s what Brock has done a really good job of.”

Purdy recently removed his external brace, a positive sign in his recovery. He waved to the crowd and high-fived fans with his injured arm last week at a San Francisco Giants game.

“A lot of people [reached] out, saying the fives at the Giants game were really encouraging,” Lynch said. “But I think what’s more encouraging is what I’m hearing every day from our people, from Brock. He’s making great progress. As I have it, we’re six weeks out, just finished that six weeks and really doing a good job with it.”

Purdy finished his rookie regular season completing 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games. He completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 569 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in three playoff games, injuring his elbow early in the NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles.