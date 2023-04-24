 Skip navigation
John Lynch: Can’t keep everyone, but we want Brandon Aiyuk this year and beyond

  
Published April 24, 2023 12:38 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out why the 49ers should use the 2023 NFL Draft as an opportunity to strengthen their offensive line and consider grabbing replacements for positions they'll eventually need.

49ers General Manager John Lynch indicated last month that the team will exercise its option on wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk’s contract for the 2024 season and he talked about the future beyond next season during a press conference on Monday.

Lynch was asked about the prospect of a contract extension that would keep Aiyuk on the roster for years to come. The team recently signed Deebo Samuel to a new deal and Nick Bosa is in the final year of his rookie deal, so there’s been some speculation about a possible trade that would send Aiyuk elsewhere.

On Monday, however, Lynch said that the hope is to find a way to get something done with Aiyuk as well.

“You can’t keep everyone ,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “We’re trying to do something special this year, and Brandon is going to be a big part of that and beyond as well. And so, yes, you always have to think out a few years, but we’re really excited about Brandon, feel like he made another big step [last] year, and I think the best is yet to come, and so we want him being a part of it. And at some point, yeah, you have to figure things out, and I guess we’ll take that as it comes. But as of right now and into the future, we’re really excited about Brandon Ayuk and where he’s at as a pro, the work he’s done to develop as a pro and become one of our core players here.”

Aiyuk set career highs with 78 catches, 1,015 receiving yards, and eight receiving touchdowns last season.