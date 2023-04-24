John Lynch on Lamar Jackson: “You look into everything”

The 49ers seem to be very content with quarterback Brock Purdy, lingering elbow issue notwithstanding. Still, during his pre-draft press conference, G.M. John Lynch acknowledged that they at leas looked into the possibility of pursuing Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, a free agent limited by the franchise tag.

Here’s the question, which was the last one asked of Lynch: “Did you look into Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and is that a possibility at all still?”

“You look into everything, and we seem to be linked to everything,” Lynch replied. “I can tell you, I think it’s how convicted we are on Brock, on this current group of guys. You’re not doing your job if you don’t look into things. A lot of those things I think you’re limited by the way our roster is set up and the other thing is, what’s your motivation? And there’s more than just Lamar, there’s tremendous players, MVP type players. We really like our guys and we like where we’re at. We like our complete roster and how they fit for multiple reasons and we’re excited about that group. So, I’ll just leave it at that.”

It would be tough for the 49ers to pull off a run at Jackson, especially in light of everything that was surrendered to get Trey Lance. And the financial investment would be a challenge, too.

As it stands, the 49ers have a relatively small investment in the quarterback position, given that Purdy was the last pick in round seven, Sam Darnold was signed for only $4.5 million on a one-year deal, and Lance remains in his slotted rookie contract.

It gives the 49ers multiple years of freedom to spend elsewhere. Trading for Jackson and then paying him would complicate that, significantly.

And it would result in even more significant draft picks being surrendered, only two years after the 49ers invested three first-round picks and a third-round pick in Lance.