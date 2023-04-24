 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Lynch on Lamar Jackson: “You look into everything”

  
Published April 24, 2023 04:32 PM
nbc_pft_hurtslamardeals_230419
April 19, 2023 08:17 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms do a side-by-side analysis between Jalen Hurts’ extension with the Eagles and the offer Lamar Jackson rejected last August.

The 49ers seem to be very content with quarterback Brock Purdy, lingering elbow issue notwithstanding. Still, during his pre-draft press conference, G.M. John Lynch acknowledged that they at leas looked into the possibility of pursuing Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, a free agent limited by the franchise tag.

Here’s the question, which was the last one asked of Lynch: “Did you look into Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and is that a possibility at all still?”

“You look into everything, and we seem to be linked to everything,” Lynch replied. “I can tell you, I think it’s how convicted we are on Brock, on this current group of guys. You’re not doing your job if you don’t look into things. A lot of those things I think you’re limited by the way our roster is set up and the other thing is, what’s your motivation? And there’s more than just Lamar, there’s tremendous players, MVP type players. We really like our guys and we like where we’re at. We like our complete roster and how they fit for multiple reasons and we’re excited about that group. So, I’ll just leave it at that.”

It would be tough for the 49ers to pull off a run at Jackson, especially in light of everything that was surrendered to get Trey Lance. And the financial investment would be a challenge, too.

As it stands, the 49ers have a relatively small investment in the quarterback position, given that Purdy was the last pick in round seven, Sam Darnold was signed for only $4.5 million on a one-year deal, and Lance remains in his slotted rookie contract.

It gives the 49ers multiple years of freedom to spend elsewhere. Trading for Jackson and then paying him would complicate that, significantly.

And it would result in even more significant draft picks being surrendered, only two years after the 49ers invested three first-round picks and a third-round pick in Lance.