John Lynch on Mike McGlinchey: If he misses his market, we’d be interested but I don’t see that happening

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey has spent his entire five-year career with the 49ers, but it doesn’t sound like the team is making plans on a sixth year together.

McGlinchey is set to become a free agent in a couple of weeks and General Manager John Lynch said at the Scouting Combine this week that it would be a “tough deal for us” to pay top rates for both McGlinchey and left tackle Trent Williams.

“Could he miss his market ? Sure,” Lynch said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Then would we be interested? Of course we would. But I don’t see that happening. I see him being a coveted player.”

McGlinchey, who is No. 11 on our list of the top free agents, has started all 75 games he’s played since entering the NFL.