John Lynch on Nick Bosa extension: I like our track record of getting them done

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Lynch on Nick Bosa extension: I like our track record of getting them done

  
Published March 28, 2023 02:12 AM
nbc_pft_draft_230323
March 23, 2023 08:13 AM
From weapons like A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which teams they believe have the best assets for QBs.

The 49ers have gotten a lot of long-term deals done with key members of the team in recent years and defensive end Nick Bosa is next up on the list of players looking for new contracts.

Bosa is set to make just under $17.9 million in the final year of his rookie contract in 2023 and the team has made an extension part of their offseason to-do list. Nothing has come together at this point, but General Manager John Lynch pointed to the team’s recent history as reason to think that talks with Bosa will eventually result in an agreement.

“He’s a really good player who’s going to get everything that he’s earned and deserves, and I do like our track record of getting them done,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “They don’t come as quick as you’d like sometimes. And this one, I don’t know where that would be. I don’t think that has to be the case, but we’ll see where it goes. And just excited about Nick being part of us for a long time.”

There’s a lot of time before the start of the season for talks to pick up and there’s no sign of upset on Bosa’s side about the pace of negotiations toward a deal, so there would seem to be little reason for concern about where things stand at this point in the calendar.