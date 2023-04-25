 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
John Lynch says 49ers won't listen if teams call with Nick Bosa trade offers

  
Published April 25, 2023 12:14 AM
nbc_csu_treylance_230419
April 19, 2023 12:10 PM
Chris Simms shares why he's "not shocked" to hear that the 49ers are fielding trade calls involving Trey Lance, but a potential move could hinge on the health status of Brock Purdy following elbow surgery.

San Francisco General Manager John Lynch said last month that the 49ers would listen to anything regarding the possibility of trading quarterback Trey Lance. But one thing the 49ers won’t listen to is a trade request involving defensive end Nick Bosa.

Asked on Monday about the possibility that teams might call with trade offers for Bosa, Lynch said the 49ers wouldn’t take those calls.

“That hotline is closed. It never opened,” Lynch said.

Bosa is in the fifth and final year of his rookie contract and is due $17.859 million this season. Lynch said he considers a new contract for Bosa a priority and wants to get to work on that after the draft.

If Bosa and the 49ers can’t come to terms on a new contract, he would become a free agent in 11 months, and the 49ers would surely use the franchise tag to keep him. But one way or another, the 49ers say Bosa is not leaving San Francisco.