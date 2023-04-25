John Lynch says 49ers won’t listen if teams call with Nick Bosa trade offers

San Francisco General Manager John Lynch said last month that the 49ers would listen to anything regarding the possibility of trading quarterback Trey Lance. But one thing the 49ers won’t listen to is a trade request involving defensive end Nick Bosa.

Asked on Monday about the possibility that teams might call with trade offers for Bosa, Lynch said the 49ers wouldn’t take those calls.

“That hotline is closed. It never opened,” Lynch said.

Bosa is in the fifth and final year of his rookie contract and is due $17.859 million this season. Lynch said he considers a new contract for Bosa a priority and wants to get to work on that after the draft.

If Bosa and the 49ers can’t come to terms on a new contract, he would become a free agent in 11 months, and the 49ers would surely use the franchise tag to keep him. But one way or another, the 49ers say Bosa is not leaving San Francisco.